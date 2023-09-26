Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy Announce First Tour, Plans to Play R.E.M.’s Murmur in Full

Actor and musician Michael Shannon and multi-instrumentalist Jason Narducy (Bob Mould Band, Superchunk) are teaming up together for a tour next February. On the forthcoming nine-date itinerary, the duo is planning to perform R.E.M.’s debut album Murmur in full every night. The band behind Shannon and Narducy will consist of Jon Wurster on drums, Dag Juhlin on guitar, Nick Marcri on bass and Vijay Tellis-Nayak on piano.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of Shannon and Narducy performing Murmur at Chicago’s metro for the album’s anniversary, and even R.E.M.’s Mike Mills came by as a special guest. This isn’t the first full-album performance they’ve done either, as past live credits include projects from Neil Young, The Modern Lovers and T. Rex.

Shannon says of the tour: “I have been a fan of R.E.M. since my cousin played me the Document cassette out at my Aunt Norma’s trailer. I spent days and hours stumbling around my hometown of Lexington, KY listening to Murmur on my Walkman, long before the notion of being anything other than completely anonymous was a viable option. Jason and I have done several other albums and shows together but this one means the most to me.”

Narducy says of the tour: “I’m looking forward to going on the road with Michael and the band. Michael and I have been doing shows for a long time but this is our first proper tour. The energy in the room at our Murmur show at Metro last July was really special. It’s fun celebrating a record that is so beloved.”

Check out Shannon and Narducy’s upcoming tour dates below.

2/4 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

2/8 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

2/9 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

2/10 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

2/12 – Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall

2/13 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

2/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg