PREMIERE: Listen to Raavi’s New Single “Take Me” The Upside EP is due out September 13 via Mtn Laurel Recording Co.

Today, Brooklyn project Raavi has released the latest single from their upcoming EP, The Upside. “Take Me” is the follow-up to Raavi Sita’s previous single “Henry,” a short and sweet track based around one guitar lick, a string quartet and vocal harmony building on top of itself as the track progresses. Drawing from childhood experiences, Sita taps into a pensive, visceral intimacy throughout “Take Me.” The full Raavi band plugs electronica into the track’s pretty, tender and acoustic soundscape, letting Sita’s lyricism unravel slowly. “Twin worlds seemingly undone, without an ounce of my body’s love,” Sita sings. “Two hands, they escape me, lost in a sea that’s seething.”

“’Take Me’ is hard to talk about—it’s me grappling with dissociation and past traumas that I still carried with me,” Sita explains. “It’s a song that tackles the confusion of seeking validation from others in ways that have hurt me in the past. And there’s ultimately no resolution, it’s more an outpouring of emotion than anything else.”

The Upside is out September 13 via Mtn Laurel Recording Co. Watch the visualize for “Take Me” below.

Raavi’s Upcoming Tour Dates:

9/4 – Brooklyn, NY @ Purgatory*

9/5 – Cambridge, MA @ Lilypad*

9/6 – Elizabethtown, NY @ Otis Mountain Get Down*

9/7 – Bethlehem, PA @ Icehouse DIY*

9/8 – Philadelphia, PA @ Secret Location*

10/9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry^

10/10 – Boston, MA @ Armory^

10/11 – Portland, ME @ SPACE^

10/12 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom^

10/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right^

*w/ Sister.

^w/ Boyscott