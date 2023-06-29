Robert Finley Announces New LP, Releases “What Goes Around (Comes Around”)

Soul and bluesman Robert Finley has announced his third studio album, Black Bayou, out October 27 via Easy Eye Sound. The singer-songwriter enlisted Dan Auerbach as his producer and collaborator, working in Auerbach’s studio in Nashville to devise the album’s intricacies. Finley is Louisiana-born, and Black Bayou is a celebration of the state and its musical influences on him. “I’m not interested in living in no big city,” he notes. In Louisiana, “nobody’s gonna bother me.”

Lead single “What Goes Around (Comes Around)” is what might be affectionately coined as “swamp rock,” a bluesy, funk-inspired track about the well-known golden rule. Finley’s infectious vocals shine through on the single, backed by electric guitars and harmonicas galore. “You got to put joy out into the world and it will come back,” Finley explains. “It’s never been anything short of the truth for me.”

Check out the visual for “What Goes Around (Comes Around)” here and the Black Bayou tracklist and album artwork below.

Black Bayou Artwork:

Black Bayou Tracklist:

Livin’ Out A Suitcase

Sneakin’ Around

Miss Kitty

Waste Of Time

Can’t Blame Me For Trying

Gospel Blues

Nobody Wants To Be Lonely

What Goes Around (Comes Around)

Lucky Day

You Got It (And Need It)

Alligator Bait