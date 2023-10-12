Krysten Ritter Sees Double in AMC+’s Orphan Black: Echoes Trailer

6 years after the finale of the hit sci-fi series Orphan Black, AMC+ has released the first trailer for a new spinoff, Orphan Black: Echoes. The trailer begins with Lucy (Kristen Ritter) waking up in what seems to be a doctor’s office, only to realize that she can’t remember anything of her life beyond the present. Flashes of violent images are the only memories she has managed to salvage, as the doctor tells her that her condition is normal as she has gone through a traumatic “procedure.” In search of answers, Lucy begins a journey of self discovery, action and deceit.

The trailer describes the show as “a completely unique copy of the original,” assuring fans that this new edition into the Orphan Black universe will surely serve up everything fans flocked to in the original series. From its futuristic Blade Runner-esque backdrop, to images of Lucy (or her doubles) submerged in a tubular device drenched in a pink liquid, the trailer offers up some stunning visuals.

Ritter leads Orphan Black: Echoes and also serves as executive producer. Rounding out the cast is Rya Kihlstedt (Eleanor), Avan Jogia (Jack), James Hiroyuki Liao (Darros), Amanda Fix (Jules). Keeley Hawes is also set to star in an unnamed role. Reed Diamond (Better Call Saul) is reported to guest star in Season 1.

Anna Fishko (Fear the Walking Dead) serves as the creator, writer, showrunner, and executive producer. John Fawcett, who co-created the original series, will also serve as executive producer and director. David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg of Boat Rocker who worked on the original series, return as executive producers as well.

Watch the trailer below; Orphan Black: Echoes premieres on AMC, AMC+, and BBC America in 2024.

