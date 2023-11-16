Demigods Are Put to the Test in New Percy Jackson and the Olympians Trailer

Disney+ has released the first official trailer for the highly anticipated Percy Jackson and the Olympians series, adapted from the critically acclaimed book series by Rick Riordan. The show will consist of eight episodes, with the first two premiering on December 20th.

According to an official synopsis, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now, Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.”

The series stars Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), and Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood). They are joined by Virginia Kull (Sally Jackson), Glynn Turman (Chiron / Mr. Brunner), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus / Mr. D), Megan Mullay (Alecto / Ms. Dodds), Timm Sharp (Gabe Ugliano), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue), Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan), and Adam Copeland (Ares). Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hermes), Toby Stephens (Poseidon), Jay Duplass (Hades), Timothy Omundson (Hephaestus), Lance Reddick (Zeus), Olivea Morton (Nancy Bobofit), Suzanne Cryer (Echidna), and Jessica Parker Kennedy (Medusa) are also set to guest star in the series.

Created by Rick Riordan and Jon Steinberg, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is executive produced by Steinberg and Dan Shotz alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group’s Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson.

Watch the trailer below; the first two episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians begin streaming December 20th on Disney+.

For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.