Marvel’s Multiverse Saga Continues in First What If…? Season 2 Trailer

Disney+ has released the first trailer for Season 2 of What If…? As per the recent slate of MCU films and television shows, the second season brings viewers back into the multiverse, spanning galaxies and different dimensions. This time however, beginning December 22nd, Disney+ will release an episode per-day over the span of 9 days, giving viewers a treat for the holidays.

The trailer shows us glimpses of an episode centered in the world of Shang-Chi, a duel between Captain America and Thanos, a Mad Max-esque race featuring familiar faces, as well as appearances from Valkyrie, Korg, Gamora, and Doctor Strange. It also features Kahhori, a young Mohawk woman who was created specifically for the animated series. Her journey will unfold after she discovers the Tesseract which has transformed a lake into a dimensional gateway.

According to an official press release, this new season “continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles […] featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan.”

Hayley Atwell (Captain Carter), Lake Bell (Black Widow), Josh Keaton (Captain America), and Jeffrey Wright (The Watcher) are set to reprise their roles in Season 2.

Each episode of What If…? Season 2 is directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley serving as head writer.

Watch the trailer below; The second season of What If…? begins streaming December 22nd on Disney+.

