Tragedy Looms Over the Royal Family in Netflix’s The Crown Season 6 Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for Part 1 of the final Season of Queen Elizabeth biopic The Crown. The critically acclaimed series is finally coming to an end, with Part 1 premiering on November 16th and Part 2 on December 14th.

With this first trailer, Netflix makes it clear that this first installment will focus on Diana, Princess of Wales. The trailer follows Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) as she attempts to evade the paparazzi after she separates herself from the royal family, ducking cover at every turn. “I don’t really understand how I ended up here,” actress Debicki narrates in a pitch perfect accent. “Dashing around and losing sight of myself in the process. I think that’s been the story of my whole life.”

There’s an ever present doom looming in the background of the trailer, cameras flashing and paparazzi following her wherever she goes. The inescapable surveillance she suffers looks to be taking a toll on not only her mental health but the royal family as well. If the trailer is anything to go by, it appears that the series is not shying away from the frenzied media that led to Diana’s untimely death.

Part 1 of the final season of The Crown stars Imelda Staunton (Queen Elizabeth II), Jonathan Pryce (Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh), Elizabeth Debicki (Diana, Princess of Wales) Dominic West (Charles, Prince of Wales), Olivia Williams (Camilla), and Khalid Abdalla (Dodi Fayed). Rufus Kampa, Ed McVey (Prince William), Fflyn Edwards, and Luther Ford (Prince Harry) are also set to star.

Series creator Peter Morgan also serves as executive producer, alongside Suzanne Mackie, Andy Harries, Stephen Daldry, Matthew Byam Shaw, and Robert Fox.

Watch the trailer below; Part 1 of The Crown Season 6 premieres November 16th on Netflix.

