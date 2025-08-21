Daniel Day Lewis Returns From Retirement in First Trailer for AnemonePhotos via Focus Features
Daniel Day-Lewis, who’s been in retirement since 2017, is returning to the screen to act in Anemone, a film directed by his son Ronan Day-Lewis.
Daniel Day Lewis Returns From Retirement in First Trailer for Anemone By Ana Carpenter August 21, 2025
