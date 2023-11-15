Dakota Johnson Can See the Future (and Multiple Spider-People) in the First Madame Web Trailer

The latest entry into the Sony Cinematic Universe of Marvel characters (or SCUM for short), Madame Web joins such almost-luminaries as Morbius and Venom as they tag along behind the already flagging MCU with her first trailer. From director S.J. Clarkson (a longtime TV director who helmed a couple episodes of Jessica Jones), Madame Web gives us the one-two punch of Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney as spider-adjacent superheroes…and then keeps tossing in more.

Johnson plays Cassandra Webb, a woman destined to for arachnid life from birth, who can suddenly start seeing the future. Pursued by a bad, black-suited Spider-Man lookin’ dude (who, I imagine has a legally distinct name from Spider-Man), Webb runs into Sweeney’s Julia Carpenter, Celeste O’Connor’s Mattie Franklin, and Isabela Merced’s Anya Corazon. They’re all spider-connected in one way or another, confusingly fighting back against that bad guy who, we cannot stress enough, must not be called Spider-Man.

Perhaps the line most indicative of how this movie looks is Webb’s expository dump: “He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders…right before she died.” That’s a lot to take in, but with a plot that involves shifting timelines and possible futures (all zoomed through with plenty of web-linked effects), you might need a lot of ridiculous lines like that.

Take a look at the trailer below:

So Johnson’s playing Spider-Mom to all these younger Spider-Women, all through a premise that seems like it’s taken straight from a horror movie a la Final Destination. I guess it could be sillier, but I’m having trouble figuring out how. Also, Adam Scott is there as a friendly paramedic–hopefully nothing bad happens to him.

Madame Web is currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 14, 2024…but it might not stay that way since there’s no release date in the trailer. Stay tuned!

Jacob Oller is Movies Editor at Paste Magazine. You can follow him on Twitter at @jacoboller.

