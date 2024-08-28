PREMIERE: Little Moon Announces New Album, Releases “now” Dear Divine is due out October 25 via Joyful Noise.

Today, Little Moon—the project of singer-songwriter Emma Hardyman—has announced her brand new album, Dear Divine, which is due out October 25 via Joyful Noise. In 2023, the Provo-based avant-folk band were crowned the winners of NPR’s Tiny Desk Content after they submitted their track “wonder eye.” Now, Hardyman and her bandmates are following up that accolade, and her 2020 debut Unphased, with a “wide-eyed, intensely personal embrace of a whole new world.” Hardyman wrote Dear Divine after parting ways with the Mormon Church, and the result is a collection of love and grief interwoven into a personhood now recalibrated. Lead single “now” is a pensive, symphonic leap from Hardyman, whose voice bleeds out of your speakers and coos with her bandmates’ shadowing swirls. It’s utterly hypnotic and full of love, apprehensive of loss but nurtured by trust.

“‘now’ is a deeply personal reflection on my struggle to be present and authentic in a world full of expectations and insecurities,” Hardyman says. “Developed over many years, this song grew and changed with me, delving into the difficulty of loving and being loved, especially within cultures and institutions that often prioritize trust in them over trust in oneself. Through this journey, I aimed to honor the deep, sometimes shameful parts of our humanity. ‘now’ is a message to myself that in our brokenness and vulnerability, we can find true connection and love.”

Listen to “now” below.

Dear Divine Artwork:



Dear Divine Tracklist:

we fall in our sleep

now

wonder eye

messy love

for you

holy and sweet

blue

kind, kind home

give you flowers

eighteen parts

bashful lovers

to be a god