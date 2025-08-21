Exclusive: Rufus Wainwright Shares New Single From John Cassavetes’ Opening Night Musical Hear "Marriage" and read our Q&A with Wainwright below.

Last year, Tony Award-winning director Ivo van Hove’s John Cassavetes’ Opening Night, scored by Rufus Wainwright, premiered at the Gielgud Theater last year. According to a press release, the Opening Night musical adapts Cassavetes’ “story of an actress who risks madness for her truth.” Now, the original cast album, taped across four performances in London, is set to release next month and will be celebrated with a one-night-only concert at New York’s Town Hall on September 15. Darren Criss, Patti LuPone, and Sara Bareilles are set to star. New single “Married,” which releases onto streaming tomorrow (the date of Wainwright’s wedding anniversary, is performed by Olivier Award-nominated actress Amy Lennox.

Listen to “Married” and check out our Q&A with Wainwright below.

Paste Magazine: Tell us a little bit about the show Opening Night and the cast album coming out in September.

Rufus Wainwright: Opening Night by Cassavetes is one of my all time favorite movies. Gena Rowlands’ performance is seared into my mind. Ivo van Hove had the idea of doing a musical of the piece, we did it, it premiered in London, it was a bit of a struggle, but like all interesting art, it desires to live, so I’m bringing it to New York.