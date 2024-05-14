Soundside Music Festival Announces Inaugural Lineup

Today, Southside Festival has unveiled the lineup behind its very first iteration. Set to take place September 28-29 at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, CT. Over 20 musicians have been announced, including headliners Noah Kahan and Foo Fighters. On day one, Goo Goo Dolls, Fleet Foxes, Boyz II Men and Madi Diaz are set to perform. On day two, the festival will round out with Queens of the Stone Age, Norah Jones, The Kills and Hurray for the Riff Raff.

“I am very excited that Bridgeport is once again the host to this year’s Soundside Music Festival, formally known as Sound On Sound,” says Bridgeport, CT Mayor Joe Ganim. “In past years, this festival has drawn in over 50,000 visitors. I am sure this year it will again draw tens of thousands who will get to experience all that Bridgeport has to offer. This is another example of how Bridgeport is ‘on the move’ as we strengthen our legacy of being the music and entertainment capital of Connecticut.”

Connecticut’s biggest music festival, Southside once existed under the name Sound on Sound but has been given a new look through C3 Presents (ACL, Lollapalooza, Governor’s Ball). More information on tickets, layaway plans and travel can be found here.