Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Announce Engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged! Two weeks after Swift announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, she and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end announced their impending nuptials on Instagram, writing: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

When covering that album announcement, I reflected on Swift’s work ethic, which, considering that The Tortured Poets Department is only a year old and she’s been away from the stage for less than nine months, suggests that she’s incapable of taking too much time away from her career. “I’d imagine there’s more parts of her universe waiting to be unveiled at any moment,” I wrote. I suppose I didn’t expect it to be this!

And though it is incredibly silly that Kelce’s Instagram handle is “killatrav,” Paste is thrilled that Swift is one step closer to getting her happily-ever-after. Now, just one question remains: Will an exclusive wedding variant of The Life of a Showgirl be put up for pre-order on Taylor Swift’s website anytime soon? The countdown begins…