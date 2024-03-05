Colin Farrell Is on the Case in First Trailer for Apple TV+’s Detective Drama Sugar

Apple TV+ has just released the first trailer for the upcoming drama series Sugar. The trailer features Colin Farrell front and center as the suit-clad detective John Snow as he tries to solve his latest case in sunny Southern California.

According to a press release, “Sugar is a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture, and television history: the private detective story. John Sugar is an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets; some very recent, others long-buried.”

Soundtracked to Bobby Womack’s cover of “California Dreamin’,” the trailer features pristine California settings, while also emphasizing the dark underbelly of Los Angeles that is just below the surface. As he navigates this difficult case, we see Sugar also fight off the many criticisms of his work from both friends and enemies alike. Though this is not a period piece, the landscapes and settings feel reminiscent of the Hollywood of yore.

Sugar features Academy-Award nominated actor Colin Farrell as John Sugar, who also executive produces the show. The supporting cast includes Kirby, Amy Ryan, James Cromwell, Anna Gunn, Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry, Sydney Chandler, and Alex Hernandez.

The series is created and executive produced by Mark Protosevich, a screenwriter who has written several films including 2011’s Thor. This is his first work for television. Episodes are directed by Fernando Meirelles, who helmed 2019’s The Two Popes for Netflix. Sugar will run for eight episodes.

Watch the trailer below; Sugar premieres April 5th on Apple TV+.

For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.