Return to Camp Half-Blood in New Teaser for Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Disney+ has finally dropped the official teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and it looks godly, to say the least.

Soundtracked by an epic remix of Vance Joy’s “Riptide” and featuring proper looks at most of the main characters and iconic locations, this trailer teases some of the first book’s most recognizable scenes and the epic story to come. This series marks the second adaptation of the beloved novels, premiering 13 years after the release of the much-loathed film adaptation, titled Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and followed by the sequel Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.

Following the events of the first book (“The Lightning Thief”) in author Rick Riordan’s celebrated novel series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians follows the titular Percy (Walker Scobell) as he discovers that he is actually a demigod, whose father is the mythical Poseidon (Toby Stephens). Joined by his new friends Annabeth (Leah Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri), Percy is forced to leave the safety of his new home at Camp Half-Blood in order to retrieve Zeus’ (the late, great Lance Reddick) stolen lightning bolt before it falls into the wrong hands.

Joining Scobell, Jeffries, and Simhadri are guest stars Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes, Megan Mullally as Mrs. Dodds, Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson, Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus, Jay Duplass as Hades, Glynn Turman as Chiron, Adam Copeland as Ares, Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan, Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue, Jessica Parker Kennedy as Medusa, Olivea Morton as Nancy Bobofit, Suzanne Cryer as Echidna, Timm Sharp as Gabe Ugliano, and Timothy Omundson Hephaestus.

The series is executive produced by Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz alongside Riordan, who co-wrote the first two episodes.

Check out the teaser below; Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres December 20th on Disney+.

