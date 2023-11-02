War Is Afoot in FX’s Stunning First Shōgun Trailer

FX has released the first trailer for the upcoming epic war saga Shōgun. Based on the James Clavell best selling novel of the same name, the limited series is set in Feudal Japan in the year 1600.

According to a press release, Shōgun, follows “Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) [who] is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him when a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village. Its English pilot, John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), comes bearing secrets that could help Toranaga tip the scales of power and devastate the formidable influence of Blackthorne’s own enemies—the Jesuit priests and Portuguese merchants. Toranaga’s and Blackthorne’s fates become inextricably tied to their translator, Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai), a mysterious Christian noblewoman and the last of a disgraced line. While serving her lord amidst this fraught political landscape, Mariko must reconcile her newfound companionship with Blackthorne, her commitment to the faith that saved her and her duty to her late father.”

Shōgun stars Hiroyuki Sanasa, Cosmo Jarvis, and Anna Sawai. Joining them are Tadanobu Asano (Kashigi Yabushige), Hiroto Kanai (Kashigi Omi), Takehiro Hira (Ishido Kazunari), Moeka Hoshi (Usami Fuji), Tokuma Nishioka (Toda Hiromatsu), Toda Hirokatsu (Buntaro), Yuki Kura (Yoshii Nagakado), and Fumi Nikaido (Ochiba No Kata).

The series is created for television by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, with Marks also serving as showrunner and executive producer alongside Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca, and Kondo. Hiroyuki Sanada serves as a producer. The series is produced by FX Productions.

Watch the trailer below; Shōgun is set to be released in February 2024.

For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.