Love Blooms in Netflix’s Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 Trailer

While last year’s underrated Queen Charlotte was a true gem, it’s so nice to have the mainline Bridgerton series returning to our screens once again. Netflix has just released the full trailer for the first part of the third season, which will debut on May 16th with four episodes. Part 2 will debut June 13th with the later four.

In the trailer, we get our first look at Penelope’s (Nicola Coughlan) turn to search for a husband. But even though she seems determined to move on from Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), the one she’s been looking for may have been right in front of her this entire time.

According to a press release, Season 3 begins as “Penelope has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.

Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.”

Check out the trailer below; Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 premieres Thursday, May 16th on Netflix.

