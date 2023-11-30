Sofía Vergara Transforms Into Griselda Blanco in Netflix’s Griselda Trailer

Netflix has released the first trailer for the highly anticipated limited crime series Griselda.

According to a press release, “Griselda is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco (Sofía Vergara), who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as ‘the Godmother.'” Set to Blondie’s “Call Me,” the trailer gives us a look at the glamorous yet dangerous life Griselda lived, showing snapshots of resorts, discos, and of course, gunfights. “I have always endeavored to humanize complicated people, many of whom have been considered evil, and Griselda offered both the greatest challenge and opportunity,” said co-creator Eric in an interview with Tadum.

Griselda stars Sofía Vergara as the titular character. She is joined by Vanessa Ferlito and Juliana Aidén Martinez, and an ensemble cast including Alberto Guerra, Alberto Ammann, Christian Tappan, Diego Trujillo, Paulina Davila, Gabriel Sloyer, Martin Rodriguez, José Zúñiga, Maximiliano Hernández, and Julieth Restrepo.

The limited series is produced by Eric Newman, Sofía Vergara, and Luis Balaguer for Latin World Entertainment. Andrés Baiz, who directed for Netflix’s Narcos will direct all episodes. Baiz, Doug Miro, and Carlo Bernard, who are all a part of the Narcos creative team, will executive produce and Ingrid Escajeda will serve as showrunner.

Watch the trailer below; Griselda premieres January 25th on Netflix.

