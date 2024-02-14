Family Secrets Come to Light in New Trailer for Peacock’s Apples Never Fall

Peacock has just released the first full trailer for the upcoming limited drama series Apples Never Fall. Adapted from Liane Moriarty’s bestselling novel of the same name, the trailer features Sam Neill and Annette Bening front and center of their “perfect family,” which may not be so perfect after all.

According to a press release, “Apples Never Fall centers on the seemingly picture-perfect Delaney family. Former tennis coaches Stan (Neill) and Joy (Bening) have sold their successful tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. While they look forward to spending time with their four adult children, everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan’s door, bringing the excitement they’ve been missing. But when Joy suddenly disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents’ so-called perfect marriage as their family’s darkest secrets begin to surface.”

In the trailer, we see the newly-retired couple celebrate their accomplishments before the devastation of Joy’s disappearance. Emotions are at a high as their children try to parse the confusing and alarming circumstances that led to this event. Soundtracked to “Stop the Bleeding” by Baby Rose, the consequences of dark family secrets are on full display through a montage of fighting, shouting, and bloodied faces as everything under the surface begins to come to light.

In addition to Neill and Bening, the supporting cast includes Jake Lacy, Alison Brie, Conor Merrigan-Turner, Essie Randles, Georgia Flood, Jeanine Serralles, and Dylan Thuraisingham. Joining them are guest stars Katrina Lenk, Timm Sharp, Nate Mann, Paula Andrea Placido, Pooja Shah, and Quentin Plair. Melanie Marnich serves as writer and showrunner, alongside David Hayman (of the Harry Potter films) as executive producer.

Watch the trailer below; all seven episodes of Apples Never Fall release March 14th on Peacock.

