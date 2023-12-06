Exclusive: Watch the Trailer for Gary Gulman’s New Max Special Born on 3rd Base

Massachusetts native Gary Gulman has come a long way since 2013, when we dubbed him one of the most underrated stand-up comedians. The Last Comic Standing finalist released his HBO special The Great Depresh in 2019, appeared in Joker that same year, and has performed numerous sets on late night shows over the last decade. Earlier this year, he released his first book, Misfit: Growing Up Awkward in the ‘80s. Basically, it’s all coming up Gulman.

Before 2023 wraps up, Gulman is also releasing his new special, Born on 3rd Base. His new hour will be available on Max on December 21. Gulman brings his signature affability to such subjects as dentists, the obscenely wealthy, free school lunch programs, and much more in Born on 3rd Base. Gulman’s latest hour was produced and directed by James Webb (previous credits include Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow).

Paste has an exclusive first look at the trailer for Born on 3rd Base, which shows some highlights from Gulman’s set, including bits about his hockey aspirations, promo codes (honestly, I felt very seen in this one), and what it was like to grow up poor and Jewish. Gulman tells jokes over the carefree whistling of Andy Frasco & The U.N.’s “Somedays”—a suitable backing track for a comedian whose appeal comes from the fact that he’s an everyday dude (albeit a very tall one) with everyday problems. Gulman’s long been a proponent of normalizing therapy and medication, both of which have helped him through mental health struggles, and so it feels only fitting that as the trailer ends, we’re treated to the song’s line, “I wanna be the pill / that gets you through your days.” If laughter is the best medicine, Gulman’s our new clinician.

Watch the trailer below, and if you need something else to tide you over until December 21, check out our interview with Gulman from September.