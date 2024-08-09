Roy Wood Jr. to Host Have I Got News For You on CNN and Max

Another funny voice of reason will soon return to help us process the news cycle. Roy Wood Jr., the longtime correspondent and later guest host of The Daily Show, will host Have I Got News For You, a limited quiz show series for CNN. The show is a spin off of the popular, long-running program by the BBC.

Have I Got News For You takes the format of a news quiz show with a comedy twist. On the program, two teams are pitted against one another to provide their take and show off their knowledge of the news. A rotating cast of celebrities, politicians, and broadcasters will make up the panels, but each team will be headed by a permanent captain. The two captains have yet to be announced.

“For far too long immigrants have been coming to America and taking Black jobs, kudos to CNN and the immigrants at Hat Trick Productions for bringing a Black job to the States,” said Wood Jr. in a press release. “It is an honor to be a part of such a hallowed British institution to help make sense of the American institutions of chaos, name calling, disinformation, reality television and the 8-hour news cycle.”

Wood Jr. made his network TV debut in 2006 on The Late Show with David Letterman. In 2008, he appeared on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam and two years later placed third on NBC’s Last Comic Standing. He joined The Daily Show in 2015. Two years later, Wood Jr. released his first Comedy Central stand-up special, Father Figure, followed by No One Loves You (2019) and Imperfect Messenger (2021). He hosted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2017.

Have I Got News For You will air live via CNN on September 14 at 9pm ET/PT. Episodes will be available to stream via Max and on demand from the following day.

