Watch an Exclusive Trailer for Comedy Central Stand Up Featuring Season 13

It’s 2023 and comedy somehow still exists. Proof: Season 13 of Comedy Central Stand Up Featuring launches next week, on Wednesday, July 12, with new episodes going live on Comedy Central’s YouTube page every week. The long-running stand-up series has hosted short online sets by some of the best up-and-coming comedians, and don’t expect that to change with lucky season 13. This year’s comics include Laura Peek, Saul Trujillo, Sean Jordan, Chloé Hilliard, Alex Hooper, Henry Sir, Jason Cheny, Brodie Reed, Kylie Vincent, Meredith Casey, Craig Conant, Carmen Morales, Dylan Adler, Gregory Santos, and Abe Farrelly. It’s a diverse lineup featuring some of today’s best, and previous seasons have helped introduce some of Paste‘s favorite comedians to a wider audience, including Patti Harrison, Brandon Wardell, Dina Hashem, Mitra Jouhari, and more. So you might not be familiar with all of the new season’s lineup yet, but if the show’s track record is any indication, you’ll be hearing a lot from every one of them in the years to come.

Don’t take our word for it, though. Here’s a short preview of Comedy Central Stand-up Featuring‘s 13th season to give a taste of all 15 comedians. You can catch them all as the season progresses, with new episodes coming out every Wednesday on YouTube, starting on July 12.

And more from Comedy Central itself: