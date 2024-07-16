French Fry Ice Cream Pops Are Finally A Thing

There is nothing more glorious than dipping a French fry into soft serve ice cream, letting the crispy, fatty potato scoop up a dollop of rich, sweet cream and popping it into your mouth. The sugar hits first, soft and mild, then the salt, sharper, cutting through the velvety, creamy texture. French fries and ice cream may have been considered unconventional at one point, a quirky combo that only the most adventurous salty-sweet lovers would have considered. Now, though, it’s a classic, a combination that most fast food aficionados have sought out at particularly indulgent times in their lives.

But you don’t have to visit the drive-thru to capture that iconic flavor anymore, at least for a while. That’s because Ore-Ida and GoodPop are joining forces to create the Fudge n’ Vanilla French Fry Pop, a fudge-y pop that’s literally rolled in crispy potato bits for that salty sweet flavor combo you once had to curate for yourself.

The fry pop features a vanilla oat milk-based ice cream center, which is then blanketed by a fudge shell layer. The whole pop is dipped into the potato pieces and covered with another thin layer of chocolate. It’s crispy and creamy, salty and sweet, capturing a yin and yang of both flavors and textures in one undeniably fun package.

According to Jackie Britva, Senior Brand Manager for Ore-Ida at The Kraft Heinz Company, “Nothing says summer quite like the sweet and salty combo of a fry dipped in a milkshake, but fans often have to go to a restaurant to enjoy the summertime staple. In partnership with GoodPop, we put a unique and convenient spin on the American classic, bringing it to home freezers everywhere. Put simply, we dipped it, so our fans don’t have to.”

And luckily, these fry pops are accessible to a wide variety of eaters—even those with some dietary restrictions. “As always, GoodPop’s goal is to elevate expectations for nostalgic favorites,” explains Daniel Goetz, CEO and Founder of GoodPop. “So these Fudge n’ Vanilla French Fry Pops are dairy and gluten free, fit for all families to enjoy.”

The downside to this treat is the fact that, like so many other unique brand collabs, it’s only available for a limited time while supplies last. Therefore, if you want to taste the fry pop for yourself, you’ll want to snag it soon. The summery treat will be available on July 17 on GoodPop’s website, where you can get a pack of four for $9.99.

The classic French fry and ice cream combo will, if you ask me, never go out of style—it’s a rite of passage for all salty sweet food lovers out there. But if there’s an opportunity to enjoy these flavors in one easy, convenient package, I’m in.

Samantha Maxwell is a food writer and editor based in Boston. Follow her on Twitter at @samseating.