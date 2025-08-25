You Can’t Handle the Double Entendres of First Trailer for Sexy Horror Bone Lake

By Jim Vorel  |  August 25, 2025 | 11:54am
Photos via Bleecker Street
There’s something oddly refreshing about a piece of tawdry genre pulp that knows exactly what it is and isn’t the least bit ashamed about simply supplying a little titillation. Perhaps it’s because we seem to now be living in a more puritanical, reserved age that a trailer like this debut look at the upcoming Bone Lake can seem fun and not simply tedious and hokey, but whatever it is, consider our interest piqued. Written by Joshua Friedlander and directed by Mercedes Bryce Morgan, Bone Lake premiered to strong reviews at Fantastic Fest in 2024, and is now scheduled for theatrical release on Oct. 3, 2025. Its beguiling official synopsis is as follows:

A couple’s romantic vacation at a secluded lakeside estate is upended when they are forced to share the mansion with a mysterious and attractive couple. In this darkly hilarious and seductive horror story, a dream getaway spirals into a nightmarish maze of sex, lies, and manipulation, bringing terrifying secrets to light and triggering a bloody battle for survival.

So is the other couple pulling all the strings for their own sadistic amusement, making this a more sexually charged take on something like See No Evil? Or are both Bone Lake couples potential victims of an unseen mastermind, ‘ala the events of The Cabin in the Woods? We don’t know, but we do find ourselves chuckling at the trailer’s gratuitous use of not just scantily clad bodies but vintage erotic thriller tropes. That, and its deployment of taglines such as “In this game, winners come first.” Alright guys, let’s not pat yourself on the back too hard. Still, if Bone Lake can conjure up half of the unexpected erotic energy of the recent Witchboard, it will represent a thrilling diversion. Check out the first trailer below, as we wait for this one to slink its way into theaters in the first week of October.

 
