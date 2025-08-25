You Can’t Handle the Double Entendres of First Trailer for Sexy Horror Bone Lake

There’s something oddly refreshing about a piece of tawdry genre pulp that knows exactly what it is and isn’t the least bit ashamed about simply supplying a little titillation. Perhaps it’s because we seem to now be living in a more puritanical, reserved age that a trailer like this debut look at the upcoming Bone Lake can seem fun and not simply tedious and hokey, but whatever it is, consider our interest piqued. Written by Joshua Friedlander and directed by Mercedes Bryce Morgan, Bone Lake premiered to strong reviews at Fantastic Fest in 2024, and is now scheduled for theatrical release on Oct. 3, 2025. Its beguiling official synopsis is as follows: