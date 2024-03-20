Blue Carbon: Nature’s Hidden Power Trailer: Jayda G Combines Music and Science in Climate Doc

It’s not every day that a Grammy nominee/marine toxicologist takes you on a journey around the world to learn about a new tool for fighting climate change. It’s even more rare that a nature documentary has a soundtrack boasting the likes of RZA and Seu Jorge. But that’s what Blue Carbon: Nature’s Hidden Power, the upcoming CNN film from director Nicolas Brown and star Jayda G, has on offer in its first trailer.

Jayda G, whose academic background and musical career combine for the serendipitous doc, leads us from Vietnam and Senegal to France and Florida as she helps introduce the climate-conscious among us to blue carbon ecosystems — and what these ecosystems can do to combat humanity’s negligence. Referring to the carbon captured by oceans and coastal areas, blue carbon is naturally mitigated by places that’ll be increasingly important to us as ocean levels rise and shorelines erode. Focusing on the health of these areas could help fight back.

“Blue carbon has such potential to help us combat climate change, as long as we listen to and learn from the stories of the people working to protect blue carbon ecosystems,” Jayda G said in a release. “It’s made me hopeful about our future and has helped me feel more connected with mother nature. I hope that when people watch this film, they feel the same way.”

Steering away from both climate pessimism and toothless climate optimism, Blue Carbon presents both a specific focus and a palatable package (especially with all that musical talent). Paste can exclusively premiere its first trailer, included below.

Take a look:

Featuring both original music from RZA and an appearance from Seu Jorge (continuing, after The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, to solidify himself as maritime cinema’s go-to Brazilian musician), Blue Carbon: Nature’s Hidden Power looks to offer an engaging and unexpected angle on a buzzy, proactive climate tool.

“If strengthening blue carbon ecosystems means we can save species, protect communities and turn down the Earth’s thermostat, then what are we waiting for?” asked Blue Carbon: Nature’s Hidden Power executive producer and MAKE WAVES co-founder Sarah Macdonald in a release.

For a conversation that’s been little but doom and gloom for years at this point, a new angle is exactly what we need to keep climate change front of mind for the future.

Blue Carbon: Nature’s Hidden Power premieres on April 21 at 9PM ET on CNN.

Jacob Oller is Movies Editor at Paste Magazine. You can follow him on Twitter at @jacoboller.

