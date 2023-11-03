Feel the Rage of the King of the Monsters in New Trailer for Godzilla Minus One

If you just felt a tremor shake the foundations of your home, don’t worry–it’s just the arrival of another trailer for hotly anticipated upcoming monster mash Godzilla Minus One. The 37th film in the worldwide Godzilla franchise and the 33rd from original studio Toho, Minus One looks like one of the most spectacular and visually explosive entries in the series to date. Making its debut in Japan today–the same day that the first film Gojira was released in Japan back in 1954, celebrating the 70th anniversary of the franchise–Godzilla Minus One is scheduled to swim the Pacific to U.S. theaters on Dec. 1, 2023. You can check out the brand new trailer below.

Minus One is the fifth film in the Reiwa era of the Godzilla series, but only the second live-action feature following 2016’s frightening and dour Shin Godzilla. That flick was followed by several Godzilla-centric anime features, before Minus One brings the King of the Monsters roaring back to live action in a major way. Unlike Shin Godzilla, however, which was set in the present day and focused on the logistical challenges of contending with an ever-evolving force of nature, Minus One is a period piece that is instead set in a devastated postwar Japan, already teetering on the edge. The unusual title refers to Japan’s postwar economic state having been “reduced to zero,” which the appearance of Godzilla “plunges into a negative state.” he film stars Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Yuki Yamada, Munetaka Aoki, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Sakura Ando, and Kuranosuke Sasaki.

In the trailer below, we get better views of Godzilla in Minus One than in any of the previous footage, including his battles with Navy ships and tanks, and the utter destruction his rage brings to Tokyo. The depiction here features arguably the best CGI that has ever been seen in the series, and they’ve really infused Godzilla’s physical movement with an increased sense of athleticism along the way–he feels less like a lumbering brute here, and more like a lithe killer. Suffice to say, we can’t wait to see this new version of the iconic kaiju in action.

Check out the new trailer for Godzilla Minus One below.