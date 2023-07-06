Turns Out the Demon Nun Is Still Evil in First Trailer for The Nun II

In the five years since the release of horror film The Nun, you may have been wracked with burning curiosity over the following question: Can a demonic nun return from beyond the veil, and would said nun still have a big ‘ole chip on her shoulder when she returned? Thankfully, The Nun II exists and is fully prepared to address such a quandary.

The latest Conjuring Universe entry apparently picks up four years after the first left off, with Taissa Farmiga’s Sister Irene being called back into the fight against the demonic nun known as Valak–returned, despite being “banished” with nothing less than the blood of Christ itself in the first installment. Way to throw the son of God under the bus, guys. Or as the official synopsis puts it:

1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun.

The Nun II of course stars Farmiga in its lead role, mirroring the presence of her much older sister Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren in the Conjuring films. She’s joined by Jonas Blouquet, Storm Reid (The Last of Us) and Anna Popplewell (The Chronicles of Narnia) in this installment. The film is directed by Michael Chaves, who helmed the poorly received, most recent entry in the series, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, along with the similarly reviled The Curse of La Llorona. On a more optimistic note, though, he’s directing from a screenplay by Ian Goldberg & Richard Naing (The Autopsy of Jane Doe) and Akela Cooper (M3Gan, Malignant), so at least on that front The Nun II has a chance of being delightfully wacky.

Regardless of this film’s performance, The Conjuring Universe has already become one of the most bankable and profitable franchises in history, with more than $2+ billion in grosses worldwide among its many offshoots, which also include the Annabelle series. The Nun was actually the highest grossing of all of them back in 2018 with more than $366 million worldwide, so perhaps The Nun II will again stun onlookers with record grosses. The film hits theaters on Sept. 8, 2023–until then, you’ll have to check out the jump scare-laden trailer below.