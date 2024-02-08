Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell to Star in Kogonada’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell will star in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, the upcoming film from After Yang and Columbus director Kogonada.

According to Variety, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, written by Seth Reiss (The Menu), is set to begin shooting this spring in California. While minimal plot details have been revealed, the film will follow two strangers who form an unexplainable connection. The film will mark Robbie’s first major production since last year’s Barbie, which earned her a 2024 Oscar nomination (for Best Picture as a producer). While it will be her first time working with Kogonada, Farrell will reunite with the filmmaker for the project, as he previously directed the actor in the 2021 sci-fi drama After Yang.

This marks the first time Robbie and Farrell have ever worked together. Both Oscar-nominated actors have kept busy: Aside from starring in Barbie, Robbie also appeared in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City and produced Saltburn — her second collaboration with Emerald Fennell. After starring in The Batman and The Banshees of Inisherin (which landed him a Best Actor Oscar nomination) in 2022, Farrell landed a lead role in Sugar, an upcoming sci-fi series coming to Apple TV+ this April.

Filmmaker Kogonada, originally known for his work in video essays and documentaries, made his feature directorial debut with 2017’s Columbus, starring John Cho and Haley Lu Richardson. Since then, he has expanded his reach in narrative storytelling. From his unique take on grief in After Yang to the powerful cross-generational story of a Korean immigrant family in his Apple TV+ series Pachinko, Kogonada has shown prowess in his ability to capture great emotional depth on screen, infusing his storytelling with surreal and striking visuals. If this film is anything like his other projects, we can certainly expect Kogonada to deliver on the big, the bold and the beautiful.

Sage Dunlap is a journalist based in Austin, TX. She currently contributes to Paste as a movies section intern, covering the latest in film news.