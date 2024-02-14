Marvel Studios Reveals New Fantastic Four: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Marvel Studios has revealed its Fantastic Four cast. A star-studded group will embody the famous Marvel Comics quartet, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1961.

In an appropriately themed X post this morning, Marvel Studios announced the news via a festive 1960s-inspired Valentines Day poster: Pedro Pascal will star as Reed Richard/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing.

Take a look:

Happy Valentine’s Day from Marvel’s First Family! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn are The Fantastic Four. Marvel Studios’ #TheFantasticFour, in theaters July 25, 2025. pic.twitter.com/dOmLG0m7ie — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 14, 2024

The retro poster seems to nod to the original 1961 comic, in which four scientists gain superpowers — elasticity, invisibility, rocky super strength, and fire powers — from exposure to cosmic rays on a mission to outer space. The casting seems like a promising pivot from previous renditions, such as Josh Trank’s 2015 Fantastic Four which bombed at the box office (and with critics).

Alongside the announcement, Disney also pushed back the release date of the heroes’ movie to July 25, 2025, swapping the release of The Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts, which will now arrive in theaters May 2, 2025. Both movies will accompany Captain America: Brave New World and Blade on Marvel’s slate of 2025 releases.

Director Matt Shakman, who helmed Disney+ series WandaVision, will now lead another Marvel Comics adaptation. Shakman’s The Fantastic Four marks the fourth film inspired by the original Marvel Comics story. However, it will be the first rendition in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ushering the quartet into the MCU following Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019. The MCU first integrated The Fantastic Four into its sphere with a cameo of John Krasinski as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

However, Krasinski will not reprise his role, leaving Pascal to make his MCU debut. The star gains another leading action role under his belt following his highly praised performances in The Last of Us and The Mandalorian. Last year, Kirby starred in Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning — Part One and Napoleon, while Quinn is best known for his latest role as wild child Eddie Munson in the fourth season of Stranger Things and Moss-Bachrach has received much acclaim for his role as Richie in The Bear, which landed him an Outstanding Supporting Actor Emmy last month.

We’ll have to wait until next year to see if these four can break the curse surrounding this comic family.

Sage Dunlap is a journalist based in Austin, TX. She currently contributes to Paste as a movies section intern, covering the latest in film news.