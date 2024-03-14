Revel in the Ridiculously Bloody First Trailer for The Crow

We’ll go ahead and get the warning out of the way right away: 2024’s reboot of The Crow does not appear to be for the faint of heart. Even its newly released first trailer, in fact, is so stuffed with ultraviolence and blood that the squeamish will probably have no interest. For those who have casually dismissed the reboot, especially after its long and troubled production history, however, this version of The Crow may actually look much more promising than anyone was expecting. Starring It‘s Bill Skarsgård as the iconic, resurrected avenger first played on screen by Brandon Lee in the cult classic 1994 film of the same name, it certainly doesn’t look to be pulling any punches. As the official synopsis puts it:

Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

The trailer immediately makes it clear that Draven’s “resurrection” is by no means a one-time deal. In fact, he is killed repeatedly (and ultra violently) throughout these action scenes, rising again each time restored as The Crow, his thirst for vengeance having seemingly grown that much stronger. Shotgun blasts to the chest barely slow the man down at this point. Skarsgård, meanwhile, is rocking the same dense musculature that will also be on display in the similarly bloody upcoming film Boy Kills World, in which he also stars.

The Crow is directed by Rupert Sanders, who put out the following statement: “The Crow is the original anti-superhero. His story is about tragic loss, about dealing with the pain of everything that comes with losing someone you love, something that all of us have or will encounter at some point in our lives. It is about the dark shadow of grief, about what we would do when something so meaningful is taken from us.”

The film flaps into theaters on June 7, 2024, so be sure to stock up on eyeliner in advance. You can check out the first trailer below.