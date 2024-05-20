Anti Social Camp to Kick Off With Jacob Collier, Miranda Lambert, Rob Thomas and More

Anti Social Camp, the largest songwriting camp in the world, is set to return this summer. From June 10-15 in New York City, the “SXSW for songwriters” will feature 100+ recording sessions and a stuffed calendar of shows, and it will feature musicians like Jacob Collier, Miranda Lambert, Daya, Rob Thomas and more. Free to all participants, Anti Social Camp is an opportunity for members of the industry to gather together with fellow artists, songwriters and producers in an effort to make new music and further revitalize the NYC music scene.

Additional artists set to make appearances include MICHELLE, Overcoats, Rosa Linn, Thutmose, Jukebox The Ghost and more. Songwriters like Noise Club (Hailee Steinfeld, Tate McRae), Brent Kolatalo (Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey) and Doug Schadt (Maggie Rogers, Claire Rosinkranz) have also been tapped to join. Collier will be the recipient of the camp’s inaugural ICON Award, as well.

“We want to put a spotlight on New York as a music capital of the world,” said Anti Social Camp Founder Danny Ross. “Artists are going to walk away with new hit records, access to key industry players, and new collaborators who will be influential in their careers far past the six days of Anti Social Camp. We’re making a real impact on creators and the New York music scene. What else can we ask for?”

“We are so pleased to partner once again with the Anti Social Camp during New York Music Month, a city-wide celebration with concerts, performances, workshops and talks that look to engage NYC’s diverse community of artists, industry professionals and enthusiasts,” said Commissioner of the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, Pat Swinney Kaufman. “In partnership with New York Music Month, the Anti Social Camp will present the biggest songwriting camp in the world – which, along with the entire calendar of events this June – serve to shine a light on the incredible talent who live, work and perform in our great city.”

More info on Anti Social Camp can be found here.