Big Ears Festival to Return in March 2024

From March 21 through March 24 of 2024, Big Ears Festival will be returning to Knoxville, Tennessee for another glorious celebration of music, film, art and more. 2023 Pulitzer Prize winner Rhiannon Giddens will be in residence and performing for multiple programs, 2016 Pulitzer winner Henry Threadgill will have his jazz legacy honored and there will be a 70th birthday celebration for Marc Ribot as well.

Headlining acts this year include: Jazz icon Herbie Hancock, Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones, performance artist Laurie Anderson, Big Thief bandleader Adrianne Lenker, Bluegrass legend Molly Tuttle, hip-hop titans Digable Planets and many, many more. Nonesuch Records will also be hosting a 60th anniversary celebration, featuring performances by Darcy James Argue, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Brad Mehldau and others.

The full lineup of artists and programs can be found here, and more details will be added each week via the festival’s newsletter. Passes for the event go on sale Thursday, September 14 at 9 AM eastern here.