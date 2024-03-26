Blondshell and Bully Team Up For New Single “Docket”

Blondshell, the solo project of Sabrina Teitelbaum, has released a new single titled “Docket,” featuring Alicia Bognanno of Bully. “Docket” is Blondshell’s first new release since last fall, when she released the deluxe-edition of her self-titled debut album. The punchy indie-rock track struts through fiery hooks and textured guitar riffs, guided by Teitelbaum and Bognanno’s vocals.

Teitelbaum says of the track, “For me, this is a song about splitting off from yourself. It’s about uncertainty when you’re in different environments all the time. In a way, it’s about wanting to cope with distance and change but it’s also just a bit about being reckless.”

She continues, “I had space on this song for another person and I kept hearing Bully’s voice on it. I’m a huge fan of hers and when I was touring last summer I couldn’t stop listening to her album. Honestly when we were sitting in the studio and I heard her voice coming through I was just kind of shocked and in awe of her. I’m really happy she said yes to making the song with me.”

Previously, Blondshell was featured in Paste’s ‘Best of What’s Next’ column. Last June, we named Bully one of that month’s cover stars.

Listen to “Docket” below.