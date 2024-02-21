PREMIERE: Listen to Bu Cuaron’s New Single, “Viceversa”

This morning, Italian-Mexican singer-songwriter Bu Cuaron has unveiled the lead single from her forthcoming debut EP, Drop By When You Drop Dead. The song, “Viceversa,” marks Cuaron’s first released with AWAL Records, and it’s the first of six tracks set to chronicle the first chapter of her musicality. Drop By When You Drop Dead, a measure of trilingual songs and experimental pop textures, is set to arrive later this spring. “Viceversa” is Cuaron’s first release since her 2019 song “Psycho.”

“This EP is a selection of songs I’ve written and produced since I was 16, and it inevitably ended up becoming a trilingual project and mesh of genres,” Cuaron says of the project. “I have Synesthesia, so I made sure that there was not a song that had a color that repeated. I hope listeners can connect with the different types of ‘personalities’ or ‘characters’ that come out in the songs and allow themselves to wear them like a shirt.”

“I wrote and produced ‘Viceversa’ for a school project when I was a 16-17, and like the rest of the EP, was trying to get as experimental as possible with my processes in music production, and just have fun learning during the process,” she continues about the single. “It was the first song I wrote in Spanish and was very inspired by ’80’s synths, arpeggiators, and experimenting with vocal production was new to me.”

Listen to “Viceversa” and check out the Drop By When You Drop Dead artwork and tracklist below.

Drop By When You Drop Dead Artwork:

Drop By When You Drop Dead Tracklist:

Come For Me

Viceversa

Game

Sweet Face

Paris

6