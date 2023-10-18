Car Seat Headrest Announce Live Album Faces From the Masquerade

Since releasing their 12th studio album, Making a Door Less Open, in 2020, Seattle band Car Seat Headrest have remained relatively low-profile. But they are quiet no more, as they’ve just announced the release of Faces From the Masquerade, a live album capturing their three-night, sold-out run of shows at Brooklyn Steel in New York City in March 2022. It’s a celebration of community and showmanship, and a mark of some of the band’s greatest shows—which were done amid ongoing health issues in the group and postponed or canceled tour dates.

To commemorate the announcement, Car Seat Headrest have released “Bodys,” a longtime fan-favorite from their masterpiece Twin Fantasy. The live album will also boast some deeper cuts in the band’s catalog, including “Crows” from Nervous Young Man and guitarist Ethan Ives’ own solo cover of Toy Bastard’s “It’s My Child (I’ll Do What I Like).” Of course, the setlist is packed with Car Seat Headrest all-timers, including “Fill in the Blank,” “Something Soon” and “Beach Life-In-Death.”

“The 2022 ‘Masquerade’ was a crazy tour that ignited with a particular ferocity once we touched ground on the east coast. Our time in New York captures that momentary magic where we’re playing at our peak and the crowd is responding as one giant body,” bandleader Will Toledo says.

Faces From the Masquerade is set to arrive physically and digitally on December 8 via Matador Records. Listen to “Bodys” below.

Faces From the Masquerade Artwork:



Faces From the Masquerade Tracklist:

Crows

Weightlifters

Fill in the Blank

Hymn

Hollywood

Bodys

Something Soon

1937 State Park

Sober to Death

Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales

It’s My Child (I’ll Do What I Like)

Can’t Cool Me Down*

Beach Life-In-Death

Deadlines

*Vinyl-only exclusive