Cocteau Twins Announce Four Calendar Café & Milk & Kisses Reissues

On January 12, 2024, beloved dream pop pioneers the Cocteau Twins will reissue their final two albums, Four Calendar Café and Milk & Kisses via their longtime label 4AD. The release marks the band’s first-ever vinyl release in the US for both albums and the first time either record has been released by 4AD in America (they were previously released via Capitol Records). This year, Four Calendar Café turned 30 years old, and Milk & Kisses was a high point of creativity for Elizabeth Fraser, Robin Guthrie and Simon Raymonde—and it continues to boast some of the band’s best tunes, including “Tishbite” and “Serpentskirt.”

You can pre-order the reissues here, and check out the vinyls below.