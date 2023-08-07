Courtney Barnett Covers Chastity Belt’s “Different Now”

Australian singer/songwriter Courtney Barnett has released a cover of Chastity Belt’s drearily gorgeous “Different Now,” imbuing the ruminative track with her distinct croon and a lighter, breezy guitar hook. Distinctive voice and frequent collaborator Kurt Vile joins her on the other side of a split 7″ single series, a series of covers dedicated to Chastity Belt. The vinyl is out October 27 via Suicide Squeeze.

“This song is so special to me. I remember when the album came out and I listened to ‘different now’ over and over, I thought they were singing directly to me. It’s a perfect piece of songwriting, I showed it to Kurt and he would always sing it to me on tour,” Barnett explains.

Listen to Barnett’s version of “Different Now” below.