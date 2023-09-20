Check Out Faye Webster’s New Single “Lifetime” and Her Upcoming Tour Dates

Check Out Faye Webster’s New Single “Lifetime” and Her Upcoming Tour DatesPhoto by Michelle Mercado Music News Faye Webster
Known for her quiet power, Atlanta’s own Faye Webster is back with a lovely, meandering new single “Lifetime.” The singer/songwriter delivers the perfect yearning romance track just in time for autumn, with the 26-year-old pondering the unspoken peace of a long-lasting relationship. Artfully constructed with a simple piano arrangement and sultry strings accompanying Webster’s reflective crooning, she opens the song with the thoughtful line “Can’t imagine me before you.” “Lifetime” is the softer sister of the previously released single “But Not Kiss,” leaving behind the stinging keys for delicate chords sprinkled throughout the track.
Watch the music video for “Lifetime” and check out Faye Webster’s upcoming tour dates below.
Faye Webster’s Tour Dates:
Oct 17 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *SOLD OUT
Oct 18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *SOLD OUT
Oct 20 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *SOLD OUT
Oct 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *SOLD OUT
Oct 23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *SOLD OUT
Oct 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *SOLD OUT
Oct 25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *SOLD OUT
Oct 27 – Toronto, ON @ History *SOLD OUT
Oct 29 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre *SOLD OUT
Oct 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *SOLD OUT
Nov 02 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *SOLD OUT
Nov 03 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *SOLD OUT
Nov 04 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *SOLD OUT
Nov 07 – San Francisco, CA @ Fox Theater *SOLD OUT
Nov 08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The NoVo *SOLD OUT
Nov 09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The NoVo *SOLD OUT
Nov 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *SOLD OUT
Nov 12 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum *SOLD OUT
Nov 13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *SOLD OUT
Nov 14 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater *SOLD OUT
Nov 16 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *SOLD OUT
Nov 17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *SOLD OUT
May 09 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
May 11 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s
May 12 – Manchester, UK @ New Century
May 13 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus
May 15 – London, UK @ KOKO
May 18 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
May 20 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique
May 21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
May 23 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
May 24 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club
May 25 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol
May 27 – Munich, DE @ Technikum
May 28 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria
May 29 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo