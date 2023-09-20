Check Out Faye Webster’s New Single “Lifetime” and Her Upcoming Tour Dates

Known for her quiet power, Atlanta’s own Faye Webster is back with a lovely, meandering new single “Lifetime.” The singer/songwriter delivers the perfect yearning romance track just in time for autumn, with the 26-year-old pondering the unspoken peace of a long-lasting relationship. Artfully constructed with a simple piano arrangement and sultry strings accompanying Webster’s reflective crooning, she opens the song with the thoughtful line “Can’t imagine me before you.” “Lifetime” is the softer sister of the previously released single “But Not Kiss,” leaving behind the stinging keys for delicate chords sprinkled throughout the track.

Watch the music video for “Lifetime” and check out Faye Webster’s upcoming tour dates below.

Faye Webster’s Tour Dates:

Oct 17 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *SOLD OUT

Oct 18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *SOLD OUT

Oct 20 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *SOLD OUT

Oct 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *SOLD OUT

Oct 23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *SOLD OUT

Oct 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *SOLD OUT

Oct 25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *SOLD OUT

Oct 27 – Toronto, ON @ History *SOLD OUT

Oct 29 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre *SOLD OUT

Oct 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *SOLD OUT

Nov 02 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *SOLD OUT

Nov 03 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *SOLD OUT

Nov 04 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *SOLD OUT

Nov 07 – San Francisco, CA @ Fox Theater *SOLD OUT

Nov 08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The NoVo *SOLD OUT

Nov 09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The NoVo *SOLD OUT

Nov 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *SOLD OUT

Nov 12 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum *SOLD OUT

Nov 13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *SOLD OUT

Nov 14 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater *SOLD OUT

Nov 16 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *SOLD OUT

Nov 17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *SOLD OUT

May 09 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

May 11 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

May 12 – Manchester, UK @ New Century

May 13 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus

May 15 – London, UK @ KOKO

May 18 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

May 20 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

May 21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

May 23 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

May 24 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club

May 25 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol

May 27 – Munich, DE @ Technikum

May 28 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria

May 29 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo