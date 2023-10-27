Giveaway: Win Two Tickets to Highlands Food & Wine Festival in Highlands, NC

We at Paste are always thrilled about an opportunity to expand our culinary horizons, and there are few places easier to do that than at a great food and wine festival. That’s why we’re pleased to be able to offer an exclusive giveaway opportunity for our readers to the upcoming Highlands Food & Wine Festival of Highlands, North Carolina, where guests will be able to explore new tastes and experiences at an elevation of 4,118 feet. The festival is held in the small mountain town of Highlands from Nov. 9-12, 2023, and is the sister festival to Bear Shadow music fest. You can enter for a chance to win tickets now, with the contest running from Friday, Oct. 27 to Friday, Nov. 3. One winner will receive a pair of tickets to the 4-day fest, set against a picturesque mountain backdrop. This prize is valued over $3,000.

The 2023 Highlands Food & Wine Festival will feature world-class bites from local and regional chefs across the Southeast region, in addition to a wide array of wine and spirits. But that’s not all: This is also a music festival with some pretty substantial acts, including Grace Potter, The War and Treaty, End of the Line and iconic Allman Brothers and Rolling Stones keyboardist Chuck Leavell.

Enter to win a chance for an unforgettable North Carolina mountains getaway here, or in the embed below. U.S. entries only, more details on the Highlands Food & Wine Festival are available at highlandsfoodandwine.com. Giveaway does not include access to A Generous Pour Fundraiser.

