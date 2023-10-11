gglum Signs With Secretly Canadian, Releases “SPLAT!”

London singer/songwriter Ella Smoker, who makes music under the moniker gglum, has announced her signing with Secretly Canadian this morning. Her first release with the label is “SPLAT!,” a dashing, noisy fit of emo-inspired garage rock with tints of TRL-obsessed pop hooks. It’s her first track since her 2022 LP Weak Teeth, and it marks an exciting turn.

“‘SPLAT!’ was just me splurging a bunch of feelings I had around a complicated relationship, where it feels like nothing really happens and no one makes a move but you’re constantly thinking about it,” Smoker explains. “I wanted to capture the emotional chaos of teenage desire and the intensity of your feelings when you’re still learning how relationships work. The song really expresses all the ways I felt but in a very disordered way bouncing between raw feelings, rationalisation and angry outbursts.”

Listen to “SPLAT!” below.