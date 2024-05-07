Hinds Announce New Album VIVA HINDS

Today, Spanish rockers Hinds have announced their long-awaited fourth LP, VIVA HINDS, a nod to fans greeting the band with exclamations of “¡VIVA HINDS!” before shows. Co-bandleaders Carlotta Cosials and Ana Perrote are christening this new era with lead single “Boom Boom Back,” which features Beck. The album itself is said to also feature Fontaines D.C.‘s Grian Chatten and production from Pete Robertson (Beabadoobee), engineering from Tom Roach and mixing from Caesar Edmunds (The Killers, Wet Leg). After playing 15 showcases in just a few days at SXSW (including a triumphant set at our East Austin Block Party), the band’s return is one worth celebrating. And, given how good previous single “Coffee” was earlier this year, it’s clear that Cosials and Perrote’s chemistry is at an all-time high. VIVA HINDS is set to release on September 6 via Lucky Number.

Watch the music video for “Boom Boom Back” and check out the VIVA HINDS artwork and tracklist below.

VIVA HINDS Artwork:



VIVA HINDS Tracklist:

Hi, How Are You

The Bed, The Room, The Rain and You

Boom Boom Back (ft. Beck)

Stranger (ft. Grian Chatten)

Superstar

Mala Vista

On My Own

Coffee

En Forma

Bon Voyage