IAN SWEET Announces New Album SUCKER

Singer/songwriter Jilian Medford—who performs under the moniker IAN SWEET—has announced her fourth album, Sucker, which is due out November 3 via Polyvinyl. Following lead single “Fight,” “Your Spit” is a distorted pop song that is as catchy as it is crystalline. Produced by Alex Craig (Binki, Claud) and Strange Ranger’s Isaac Eiger, “Your Spit” is a medley of noise that cuts into hypnotic choruses and glittering, distinct guitar moves.

Medford says of the track: “‘Your Spit’ is about the joy and fear that surrounds new relationships. The excitement that’s also accompanied by doubt. But I’d be lying if I didn’t say the song is just mostly about making out.”

Check out the Brittany Reeber-directed music video for “Your Spit”—which features cameos from Saturday Night Live cast members Sarah Sherman and Martin Herlihy—and the SUCKER album artwork and tracklist below.

SUCKER Artwork:



SUCKER Tracklist:

Bloody Knees

Smoking Again

Emergency Contact

Sucker

Comeback

Your Spit

Clean

Fight

Slowdance

Hard