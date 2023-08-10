IAN SWEET Announces New Album SUCKER

Singer/songwriter Jilian Medford—who performs under the moniker IAN SWEET—has announced her fourth album, Sucker, which is due out November 3 via Polyvinyl. Following lead single “Fight,” “Your Spit” is a distorted pop song that is as catchy as it is crystalline. Produced by Alex Craig (Binki, Claud) and Strange Ranger’s Isaac Eiger, “Your Spit” is a medley of noise that cuts into hypnotic choruses and glittering, distinct guitar moves.
Medford says of the track: “‘Your Spit’ is about the joy and fear that surrounds new relationships. The excitement that’s also accompanied by doubt. But I’d be lying if I didn’t say the song is just mostly about making out.”
Check out the Brittany Reeber-directed music video for “Your Spit”—which features cameos from Saturday Night Live cast members Sarah Sherman and Martin Herlihy—and the SUCKER album artwork and tracklist below.
SUCKER Artwork:
SUCKER Tracklist:
Bloody Knees
Smoking Again
Emergency Contact
Sucker
Comeback
Your Spit
Clean
Fight
Slowdance
Hard