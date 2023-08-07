JayWood Covers Tyler, The Creator’s “SWEET”

Canadian singer/songwriter JayWood has a new EP on the way. Grow On arrives on August 11, and he has unveiled the second track “SWEET”—a Tyler, The Creator song from Call Me If You Get Lost. The single follows lead track “Dirk Gently (Know Yourself)” and taps into his signature future of psychedelic soul and contemporary dream folk—all while maintaining the groovy sensuality of Tyler’s original version. The strumming acoustic finale brings a unique angle to the track that conjures exactly what an indie pop version of “SWEET” should sound like, and JayWood’s cover hits every mark with running colors.

Listen to JayWood’s rendition of Tyler, The Creator’s “SWEET” below.