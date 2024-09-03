PREMIERE: Listen to Jerry Paper’s New Song “Everything Angel” INBETWEEZER is due out September 27 via Stones Throw Records.

Few indie figures have been as quietly influential as Jerry Paper, the persona of singer, songwriter and instrumentalist Lucas Nathan. Over the years, they’ve worked with everyone from Weyes Blood to Tyler, the Creator and Mild High Club. Their 2018 album Like a Baby is still, for my money, one of the best dream-pop records of the last 10 years. Now, with their sights set on a brand new project called INBETWEEZER (not a Weezer reference, as far as I know), Nathan is undergoing a bit of a transformation.

INBETWEEZER is the product of metamorphosis, as Nathan discovered through therapy that they wanted to be a therapist, too. Cue today’s new song “Everything Angel,” a yummy bubble-pop track where Nathan croons about rewriting the book of their own life. “Held in my hand my fresh grief, I didn’t that my dream died but in that death I was freed,” they sing. “It’s gonna change everything, it’s gonna change over and over.”

“When I was in my early 20s I told myself that my only skill was music so I had to figure out how to make it work as a career,” Nathan says. “I spent the past almost-decade actualizing that, without seeing that I’d closed so many doors for my understanding of myself. So this song is about knowing that my life can expand beyond what I told myself it was when I was younger, and that unknowing is the stance to take towards any big journey.”

INBETWEEZER is due out September 27 via Stones Throw Records. Listen to “Everything Angel” below.