Kacey Musgraves Announces New Album, Deeper Well

After teasing her new album on Grammy night, Kacey Musgraves has officially announced Deeper Well, the much-anticipated follow-up to her 2021 LP star-crossed. Musgraves wrote and produced Deeper Well with longtime collaborators Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk and tracked the album at Electric Lady Studios in New York. The album is set to arrive March 15 via Interscope/MCA Nashville.

The title track lead single is a finger-picked acoustic ballad with enough space to let the Texas-born crooner’s vocals shine. Following her foray into the pop-sphere with star-crossed, the Grammy-winner looks to return to her country roots. “Deeper Well” features everything you could want from a Musgraves track: astrology references, an airy guitar melody and a mention of her gravity bong. The lyrics find Musgraves looking to leave toxic people and bad habits behind. “It’s natural when things lose their shine / So other things can glow / I’ve gotten older now, I know / How to take care of myself,” she sings.

“Sometimes you reach a crossroads. Winds change direction. What you once felt drawn to doesn’t hold the same allure,” Musgraves shared about the song in a statement. “You get blown off course but eventually find your footing and forage for new inspiration, new insight and deeper love somewhere else.”

Watch the Hannah Lux Davis-directed video for “Deeper Well” and check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Deeper Well Album Art:

Deeper Well Tracklist:

Cardinal

Deeper Well

Too Good To Be True

Moving Out

Giver / Taker

Sway

Dinner With Friends

Heart Of The Woods

Jade Green

The Architect

Lonely Millionaire

Heaven Is

Anime Eyes

Nothing To Be Scared Of