Bootsy Collins, U.S. Girls & Orville Peck Cover Leon Russell For Forthcoming Tribute Album

Next month, Primary Wave Records are releasing a Leon Russell tribute jam-packed with rock stars. A Song For Leon arrives September 8, and features artists like Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Pixies and Hiss Golden Messenger, among others. Today, we get two new chapters. Together, U.S. Girls and Bootsy Collins have teamed up to cover “Superstar,” adding their own rendition into a long list that includes versions by Russell, the Carpenters and Sonic Youth. This edition, however, is a funky synth-pop masterwork. U.S. Girls, aka Meg Remy, shines vocally while Collins ad-libs atop a slick, glittering backbeat.

On the flipside, Orville Peck has performed his own version of “This Masquerade.” In a great juxtaposition with Remy and Collins, Peck has adopted a theatrical approach that best suits his deep-octave bravado. It’s a western odyssey brimming with orchestral undertones and a towering, unforgettable vocal performance.

Listen to “Superstar” here and “This Masquerade” here.