PREMIERE: MILLY Announce New Album Your Own Becoming

Today, Los Angeles four-piece MILLY have announced their new album, Your Own Becoming, which is set to arrive June 28th via Dangerbird Records. To coincide with the announcement of their first LP since their 2022 debut Eternal Ring, the band has unveiled lead single “Drip From the Fountain.” The track is melodic in all of its noise, blending a piercing, mountainous leveling of distortion with a great vocal performance from songwriter/singer Brendan Dyer. “I know, I know, the years fall down,” he sings. “I know, I know, they’re spinning ’round. Still, the dusk holds a broken home.” Together, Dyer, Yarden Erez, Connor Frankel and Nico Moreta have put together a tune that is bulletproof, full of skyscraping riffage and knee-deep in hooks.

“This was the final song we wrote for the record,” Dyer says of “Drip From the Fountain.” “I’m trying to just soak in being a person and enjoying my time and especially observing as much stuff as I can. The dark especially. ‘Time is running out but this moment feels nice’ is truly where my head was at.”

Watch the music video for “Drip From the Fountain” and check out the Your Own Becoming artwork and tracklist below.

Your Own Becoming Album Artwork:

Your Own Becoming Tracklist:

Blocked On Everything

Running The Madness

At Odds

Drip From The Fountain

Past The Glow

Spilling Ink

Bittersweet Mary

Living Days Again

Los Angeles Filter

Nothing To Learn From