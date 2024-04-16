Indie Musicians Announce New Palestine Benefit Compilation

Today, it was announced that Babehoven‘s Maya Bon, Speedy Ortiz‘s Andy Molholt and singer-songwriter Raquel Denis have organized a 71-song and 72-artist compilation of largely unreleased music to raise funding for eSIMs so Gaza citizens can have access to cell service. An eSIM is an industry-standard digial SIM that allows you to activate a cellular plan from your carrier without having to use a physical SIM.

Musicians for a Free Palestine is available now via Bandcamp and features contributions from Diners, Mannequin Pussy, Runnner, Slow Pulp, Squirrel Flower, Ted Leo and many more. “We aim to take a stand against the genocide in Gaza. We believe Palestine will be free and we are committed to using our voices and platform to uplift this future,” the comp’s organizers said in a statement.

You can purchase the project here.

Musicians for a Free Palestine Artwork, designed by Zoe Alexandra:

