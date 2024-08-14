PREMIERE: Nada Surf Share New Song “Losing” Moon Mirror arrives September 13 via New West Records.

Today, Nada Surf have unveiled “Losing,” the latest single from their forthcoming new album Moon Mirror, which is due out September 13 via New West Records. Co-produced by the band and Ian Laughton, the 11-song Moon Mirror is not just the band’s 10th album but a thoughtful, essential entry into their canon 30 years after their debut single, “The Plan / Telescope” came out. “Losing” was written by Louie Lino, a longtime friend of Nada Surf and their current keyboardist, and tracks measurements of loss, be it loves, friends, time or chances. It was, according to Lino, “written during a particularly down day as a list of all the things getting older robs from you.” Bandleader Matthew Caws echoes his bandmates’ direction. “I love how the sadness of the frank stock-taking verses bursts and vanishes into ecstatic choruses, where disappearing is kind of glorious transcendence,” he says.

