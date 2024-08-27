Oasis Are Reuniting, Announce 2025 Tour

At long last, Liam and Noel Gallagher have (at least for now) pumped the breaks on their longtime rivalry. Since Saturday, rumors swirled around the world that Oasis was going to be getting back together—which isn’t new territory, as talk about their potential reconciliation has popped up time and time again, only to never come to fruition. But early this morning, it was officially announced that Oasis is returning in 2025 to play more than a dozen shows in Wales, England, Scotland and Ireland between July 4 and August 17, including four shows at Wembley Stadium.

Oasis have been broken up since 2009, when Noel quit the band, citing that he could “not go on working with Liam a day longer.” It wasn’t new territory for him, as fights had broken out onstage between the brothers before, but the last 15 years have yielded nothing more than public spats, online jabber and smack-talk in interviews from both Liam and Noel. Liam sued Noel once, in 2011; rumors about a reunion arose in 2017 but were hollow hopes; Noel supposedly skipped out on a few benefit shows with his brother around the same time; Liam wanted Noel to get the band back together in 2020 to raise money for organizations during COVID-19 but it fell short.

With the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ debut album, Definitely Maybe, arriving this week, the time couldn’t be sweeter for this reunion. You can also read our recent ranking of the band’s best songs ever here. Oasis’ full itinerary is below. According to a press release, more shows outside of Europe may get added to the tour later this year.

7/4 Cardiff, Wales @ Principality Stadium

7/5 Cardiff, Wales @ Principality Stadium

7/11 Manchester, England @ Heaton Park

7/12 Manchester, England @ Heaton Park

7/19 Manchester, England @ Heaton Park

7/20 Manchester, England @ Heaton Park

7/25 London, England @ Wembley Stadium

7/26 London, England @ Wembley Stadium

8/2 London, England @ Wembley Stadium

8/3 London, England @ Wembley Stadium

8/8 Edinburgh, Scotland @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

8/9 Edinburgh, Scotland @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

8/16 Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park

8/17 Dublin, Ireland @ Croke Park